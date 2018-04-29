Armenia's RPA won’t hinder PM vote ‘if single candidate nominated’
April 29, 2018 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia won’t hinder the election of a new prime minister in the event that all the other three parliamentary factions introduce one candidate together, RPA lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said.
An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.
Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.
Baghdasaryan’s comments came after a meeting with Pashinyan on Sunday, April 29.
According to him, the Republicans are ready for a unity vote.
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
