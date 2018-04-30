Yelk nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Armenia PM post
April 30, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The opposition Yelk bloc has officially nominated Nikol Pashinyan as a candidate for the post of the Armenian prime minister, lawmaker Edmon Marukyan said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 30.
Pashinyan will meet all the parliamentary factions on Monday to discuss his nomination.
An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.
Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
The more curious the kids, the better they perform in school: study The more curious the child, the more likely he or she may be to perform better in school -- regardless of economic background.
Russia reportedly deploys highly improved Su-25 jet to Syria Nicknamed the “Supergrach” by Russian pilots, the jet is capable of launching airstrikes at night or day and in all weather conditions.
Relations with Armenia are special: Russia (video) “Taking advantage of the opportunity, I want to wish Armenians wisdom, will and divine providence,” Zakharova said.
Armenians commemorate Genocide in Providence Descendants of those Armenians and many more who fled the oppressing Ottoman government gathered in Saints Sahag and Mesrob Church.