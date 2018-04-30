Yelk nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Armenia PM post

PanARMENIAN.Net - The opposition Yelk bloc has officially nominated Nikol Pashinyan as a candidate for the post of the Armenian prime minister, lawmaker Edmon Marukyan said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 30.

Pashinyan will meet all the parliamentary factions on Monday to discuss his nomination.

An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.