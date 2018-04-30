New Armenia PM candidate says Baku must return to constructive field

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from Yelk bloc, candidate for the prime minister’s post Nikol Pashinyan has said that he “fully supports” the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

In a briefing with reporters, Pashinyan weighed in on Azerbaijan’s destructive policy in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“When Azerbaijan declares about capturing Yerevan, it is necessary to consistently strengthen our army and the combat morale,” Pashinyan was quoted as saying by Armenian media.

“That is the road to bringing Azerbaijan to a constructive field.”