Mkhitaryan 1st to score for and against Man Utd in same PL season

Mkhitaryan 1st to score for and against Man Utd in same PL season
April 30, 2018 - 13:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan created his own small slice of Manchester United history on Sunday, April 29 when he scored on his return to Old Trafford. The midfielder sliced in Arsenal’s equaliser in the second half and the goal marked the first time a player had scored for and against United in a single Premier League season, Metro reports citing a tweet by Opta Sports.

Mkhitaryan scored while playing for United against Everton way back in September.

The strike against United is just Mkhitaryan’s third league goal of the entire season and was perfectly placed out of the reach of David de Gea.

Mkhitaryan did not celebrate at the home of his old club, but his Arsenal team-mates went wild after spending most of the game on the back foot. The Armenian was substituted with 15 minutes to play and was given a warm applause from Arsenal and United fans. He was forced off in the second half after suffering a knee problem, and it is still unclear whether the Armenia international will be available for the second leg against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Mkhitaryan swapped Old Trafford for the Emirates in January, as United signed Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners.

The 2-1 defeat was Arsene Wenger’s final appearance at Old Trafford, but the Arsenal boss was forced to field a weakened side with a massive match against Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Arsenal let slip an away goal against Atletico in London last week, and now need to score in Madrid to progress to the final of the Europa League.

