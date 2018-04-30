Top Armenian, American diplomats talk Karabakh conflict by phone
April 30, 2018 - 15:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, April 30 had a phone talk with Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell.
Opposition leader and founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.
Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy -which was announced on Monday-April 30 - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.
The two weighed in on the current political situation in Armenia and agreed that every step must be in line with the country’s Constitution.
The diplomats also discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stressing the need for excluding more tensions on the contact line and emphasizing the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ latest declaration.
On April 23, the co-chairs in a message underscored “the critical importance of the sides respecting the ceasefire at this delicate time and, in particular, keeping heavy equipment positioned in the rear of the frontlines.”
The co-chairs called on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, and look forward to meeting with the parties as soon as possible to renew intensified negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict.
Also, Nalbandian and Mitchell discussed the ways to expand ties between Armenia and the United States.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
The more curious the kids, the better they perform in school: study The more curious the child, the more likely he or she may be to perform better in school -- regardless of economic background.
Russia reportedly deploys highly improved Su-25 jet to Syria Nicknamed the “Supergrach” by Russian pilots, the jet is capable of launching airstrikes at night or day and in all weather conditions.
Armenia army stages drills with Smerch systems (video) Armenia’s armed forces have conducted drills involving Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, a defense ministry spokesman said.
EU supports Armenia's bid to 'build prosperous, democratic society' The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society, the bloc said.