Armenia electing new prime minister after predecessor ousted
May 1, 2018 - 10:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, May 1 after the former was ousted amid massive protests across Armenia just one week after taking up the post.
Opposition leader and founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the past several days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy - which was announced on Monday - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.
The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has said they will make a final decision after listening to Pashinyan’s program.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty. He called on his supporters to rally on Tuesday as parliament meets for the vote and then gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to celebrate "celebrate their victory, their irreversible victory."
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
Trump grapples with Armenian Genocide remembrance: Newsmax Trump learned that he satisfies just about no one when attempting to commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day, the article says.
11,000-year-old statue may reveal ancient views of taboos and demons The statue was displayed as a curiosity in a Yekaterinburg museum, assumed to be at most a few thousand years old.