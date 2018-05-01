Artsakh reports new accumulation of Azerbaijani manpower, equipment (video)
May 1, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite the relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan over the weekend, new accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment have been observed since Monday, April 30, the Artsakh Defense Army said on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the Karabakh frontline troops are vigilant and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
The video below unveils the situation on the contact line in the past two days.
The situation on the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan was noticeably more tense than usual on April 22-28.
In particular, 400 ceasefire violations - 4000 shots overall - by the Azerbaijani side were registered in the reporting period.
Starting from April 21, active movement of the rival’s manpower and military equipment has been observed, Artsakh’s Defense Army said in a statement earlier.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia, France call for saving Iran nuclear deal Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on April 30 called for saving Iran's nuclear program.
Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
U.S. coalition reportedly kills more than 20 civilians in Syria The U.S. Coalition bombed the small town of Tal Jaber near the Iraqi border, killing over 20 civilians as a result of the attack, reports said.