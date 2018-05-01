Artsakh reports new accumulation of Azerbaijani manpower, equipment

PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite the relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan over the weekend, new accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment have been observed since Monday, April 30, the Artsakh Defense Army said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Karabakh frontline troops are vigilant and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

The video below unveils the situation on the contact line in the past two days.

The situation on the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan was noticeably more tense than usual on April 22-28.

In particular, 400 ceasefire violations - 4000 shots overall - by the Azerbaijani side were registered in the reporting period.

Starting from April 21, active movement of the rival’s manpower and military equipment has been observed, Artsakh’s Defense Army said in a statement earlier.