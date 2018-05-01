RPA spokesman: I am convinced Pashinyan can’t be Armenian PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The views of Nikol Pashinyan, the only candidate for the post of the Armenian prime minister, which were revealed at a meeting with lawmakers from the ruling Republican Party (RPA) were not convincing, according to RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov.

"Discussions convinced me that Mr Pashinyan can’t be prime minister,” Sharmazanov told reporters, repeating that the party will make a final decision after Pashinyan’s speech at the parliament on Tuesday.

The National Assembly is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday after the former was ousted amid massive protests across Armenia just one week after taking up the post.

An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past several days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy - which was announced on Monday - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty. He called on his supporters to rally on Tuesday as parliament meets for the vote and then gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to celebrate "celebrate their victory, their irreversible victory."