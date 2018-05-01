World’s first floating fashion week to be held in Dubai

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Arab Fashion Council is set to host the world’s first floating fashion week, it was revealed on Monday, April 30, according to Arab News.

The sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week in Dubai will be held aboard the newly inaugurated naval hotel, the Queen Elizabeth II, which is docked in the city’s Port Rashid.

The world-famous cruise liner with a history spanning five decades will see designers from around the world walk up the gangplank to showcase their most innovative creations in a stylish event set to run from May 8-12.

Arab Fashion Week’s sixth edition has attracted international and regional designers. This season, designers from 13 different countries will take part, including the UAE, Russia, UK, Venezuela, Lebanon, US, Saudi Arabia, China, Taiwan, Portugal, Italy, Armenia and Egypt. The fashion-forward event will also see the launch of an eco-friendly collection under the name of AFC Green Label — a major move towards fashion sustainability in the region.

On Monday, the Arab Fashion Council also announced the formation of a strategic partnership with MBM Holding, an investment and development company based in Dubai.

Jacob Abrian, CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “We are proud and honored by this strategic partnership with MBM Holding which aims to implement the vision of the Arab Fashion Council in positioning the UAE on the international map of fashion and design economy. This agreement highlights Dubai’s support of the Arab Fashion Council’s quest to develop the creative sector in the UAE by giving access to foreign brands and talent to invest in the country.”