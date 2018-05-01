Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has made a single decision concerning the vote of a new prime minister but will reveal its position later, RPA lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said on the sidelines of a special parliament sitting on Tuesday, May 1

Both in the event of Pashinyan becoming the new PM or receiving insufficient number of votes, Baghdasaryan said he has a big fear of growth of tension.

The National Assembly is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday after the former was ousted amid massive protests across Armenia just one week after taking up the post.

An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past several days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy - which was announced on Monday - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has said they will make a final decision after listening to Pashinyan’s speech.

Pashinyan has promised to "rid Armenia of corruption and poverty". He called on his supporters to rally on Tuesday as parliament meets for the vote and then gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to celebrate "celebrate their victory, their irreversible victory."