Russia, France call for saving Iran nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on Monday, April 30 called for saving Iran's nuclear program, IRNA reports.

Macron told Putin about the outcome of his visit to the United States with the focus on the talks devoted to the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin press service.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side.

"The presidents of Russia and France called for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its full implementation," the Kremlin said.

Russia has said many times that there was 'no alternative' to the agreement and that Iran's position on the issue was paramount, while Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has rejected any suggestion of rewriting the nuclear deal.

Donald Trump will have to decide the fate of the 2015 Iran's landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, with the G5+1, on May 12.

The Washington Post said that Trump will exit from the deal. But, The Economist writes that staying in the deal is also a possibility.

The EU signatories to the deal have increasingly tried to keep and implement the JCPOA. Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel separately visited Washington and tried to convince President Donald Trump to keep the deal.