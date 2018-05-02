SOAD frontman Serj Tankian vows to join Armenian protesters soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has promised to join demonstrators protesting against the ruling authorities in the streets of Yerevan and across Armenia.

The street campaign against the Armenian authorities is in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the Republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister.

"The Republican Party of Armenia who has ruled the country for the last 20 years went back on its word to not serve as an impediment to the election of Nikol Pashinyan, the people’s choice, for PM. They’re trying to buy time and cut deals so that some of their leaders who have robbed the country for years can get immunity for their actions. The people won’t have it. Resistance to the people’s movement is futile," Tankian said in a Facebook post.

"I am very sad that until now I have not been able to join you in person due to a terrible virus but have been following you diligently and commenting when I feel it can make a difference. I promise to be there soon.

"After years of injustice you have won this battle. The present and future of our country has been secured by your peaceful, thoughtful activism.

"Do not give up hope in that future because no matter what when you’re at the polls be it 30, 60 or 100 days from now or if you boycott the elections-you will make that change palpable. With Nikol as PM those reforms can start sooner than later but be confident that even if that is not the case you will prevail in these changes.

"Do not give in to anger and frustration and maintain your positive stance. Victors don’t lose their cool.

"It is difficult to change a symbol and even more difficult to change a government and the most difficult to change the culture. You’ve already done the hardest work of all.

"Dear brothers and sisters. Believe me when I tell you justice will prevail as it always does and it rarely happens in the halls of Parliament.

"You are today adored by the whole world for your incredible victory of civil disobedience. Let’s continue that path now."

Several of the most prominent Diaspora-based artists have addressed the thousands of Armenians who have so far joined the campaign,expressing support and encouraging them to continue in the same spirit.