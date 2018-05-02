EU reaffirms support for Armenia "in bid to build democratic society"
May 2, 2018 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.
On 1 May, a special session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia did not result in the election of a new Prime Minister. The Constitution provides for another session of the National Assembly to elect a new Prime Minister in seven days.
"It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days," the statement said.
"The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians."
The street campaign against the Armenian authorities is in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the Republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister.
The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan calls for opening roads to prepare for rally in downtown Yerevan A second vote will be held on May 8, and the candidate needs to collect at least one third of the votes to win.
Archaeologists claim new dig proves Bible is accurate The dig was aided by burrowing mole rats, who brought to the surface earth that indicated the site was of historical importance.
Turkish-backed rebels in Syria 'fight each other for their share of loot' According to activists, the Sultan Mohammad Al-Fateh forces opened fire on the Al-Montaser Bilah group inside three towns in Afrin.
Armenia: President calls for more consultations to help solve the crisis The founder and head of Civil Contract party and MP from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.