Yerevan Wine Days pushed back due to street campaign
May 2, 2018 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2018 edition of Yerevan Wine Days have been pushed back in light of the current situation in Armenia, Eventtoura event-service company said on Wednesday, May 3.
The main goal of the event is to promote tourism in Armenia and to ensure the recognition and popularization of the country as a cradle of winemaking.
According to the organizers, Yerevan Wine Days seeks to give Armenian wine producers, restaurants and other companies great an opportunity to introduce their products and services to international visitors and find new partners.
More than 25,000 locals and tourists visited the 2017 Yerevan Wine Days.
A new date for holding the event will be revealed additionally.
The campaign against the Armenian authorities is in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.
