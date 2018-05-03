President starts consultations with Armenia parliamentary factions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian on Thursday, May 3 started consultations with all the parliamentary factions of the National Assembly seeking to find ways to settle the situation in the country.

The campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday after the parliament failed to elect Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

As reported earlier, the ruling Republican Party (RPA) is not going to nominate a candidate for the prime minister’s post and will instead support the candidate proposed by the one third of the parliament.

Also, Sarkissian held phone talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The top EU diplomat reaffirmed the bloc’s support for Armenia’s efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society.

Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers - to secure the prime minister’s spot, but got only 45.

All the streets, as well as the metro, the road to the airport and the country’s railroad were currently blocked by groups of demonstrators by 5:00pm Wednesday.

A second vote will be held on May 8, and the candidate needs to collect at least one third of the votes to win.