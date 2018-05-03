Henrikh Mkhitaryan travels to Madrid with Arsenal: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - The big decision facing Arsene Wenger ahead of Thursday, May 3 night’s crucial game in Madrid revolves around Arsenal's own Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Armenia international has travelled to the Spanish capital to potentially face Atletico Madrid, Football.London says.

The midfielder returned after six weeks out with a knee injury at Old Trafford on Sunday and marked the occasion with a goal.

He was replaced in the second half, however, after taking a knock to the same knee and Wenger said after the game that the playmaker would have to be assessed closely this week before a decision was taken on whether he could feature in Madrid.

Mkhitaryan came through training along on Wednesday and has travelled with the squad, so Wenger now has to decide whether to start him as part of his three-man attack, or stick with Danny Welbeck, who has performed well in his absence.

"Welbeck could be an appealing option as he would offer more in terms of a defensive viewpoint, but Mkhitaryan is more likely to create something than the England man," the source says.

"With Arsenal needing to score in Madrid, a front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Mkhitaryan is likely, providing the latter has proved his fitness."