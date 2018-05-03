// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan travels to Madrid with Arsenal: media

Henrikh Mkhitaryan travels to Madrid with Arsenal: media
May 3, 2018 - 14:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The big decision facing Arsene Wenger ahead of Thursday, May 3 night’s crucial game in Madrid revolves around Arsenal's own Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Armenia international has travelled to the Spanish capital to potentially face Atletico Madrid, Football.London says.

The midfielder returned after six weeks out with a knee injury at Old Trafford on Sunday and marked the occasion with a goal.

He was replaced in the second half, however, after taking a knock to the same knee and Wenger said after the game that the playmaker would have to be assessed closely this week before a decision was taken on whether he could feature in Madrid.

Mkhitaryan came through training along on Wednesday and has travelled with the squad, so Wenger now has to decide whether to start him as part of his three-man attack, or stick with Danny Welbeck, who has performed well in his absence.

"Welbeck could be an appealing option as he would offer more in terms of a defensive viewpoint, but Mkhitaryan is more likely to create something than the England man," the source says.

"With Arsenal needing to score in Madrid, a front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Mkhitaryan is likely, providing the latter has proved his fitness."

Related links:
Football.London. Mkhitaryan to start, Ozil recalled & Welbeck drops out - Arsenal starting XI vs Atletico Madrid
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be back for Manchester United: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan could be back for Manchester United: media
Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning.
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeksWenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenian police wounded in attempted bank robbery dies in hospital Police officer Ara Shakhgulyan wounded in the course of an operation to detain a robber has died in hospital.
Researchers report promising drug strategy to block tau transmission Alzheimer's disease destroys brain cells in part by promoting the formation of insoluble clumps that contain a protein called tau.
Russia hopes to maintain allied relations with Armenia “We continue to hope that all the processes in Armenia will remain in the constitutional and legal framework,” Peskov said.
Armenia: Opposition leader nominated for PM post again Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was nominated for the post of the prime minister of Armenia for a second time on May 3.