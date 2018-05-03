Henrikh Mkhitaryan travels to Madrid with Arsenal: media
May 3, 2018 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The big decision facing Arsene Wenger ahead of Thursday, May 3 night’s crucial game in Madrid revolves around Arsenal's own Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Armenia international has travelled to the Spanish capital to potentially face Atletico Madrid, Football.London says.
The midfielder returned after six weeks out with a knee injury at Old Trafford on Sunday and marked the occasion with a goal.
He was replaced in the second half, however, after taking a knock to the same knee and Wenger said after the game that the playmaker would have to be assessed closely this week before a decision was taken on whether he could feature in Madrid.
Mkhitaryan came through training along on Wednesday and has travelled with the squad, so Wenger now has to decide whether to start him as part of his three-man attack, or stick with Danny Welbeck, who has performed well in his absence.
"Welbeck could be an appealing option as he would offer more in terms of a defensive viewpoint, but Mkhitaryan is more likely to create something than the England man," the source says.
"With Arsenal needing to score in Madrid, a front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Mkhitaryan is likely, providing the latter has proved his fitness."
Top stories
Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning.
Despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian police wounded in attempted bank robbery dies in hospital Police officer Ara Shakhgulyan wounded in the course of an operation to detain a robber has died in hospital.
Researchers report promising drug strategy to block tau transmission Alzheimer's disease destroys brain cells in part by promoting the formation of insoluble clumps that contain a protein called tau.
Russia hopes to maintain allied relations with Armenia “We continue to hope that all the processes in Armenia will remain in the constitutional and legal framework,” Peskov said.
Armenia: Opposition leader nominated for PM post again Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was nominated for the post of the prime minister of Armenia for a second time on May 3.