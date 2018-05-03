10,000 more militants, family prepare to leave southern Damascus
May 3, 2018 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over 5,000 militants and their family members departed from the towns of Babila, Beit Sahm, and Yalda in southern Damascus for the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib on Thursday, May 3, Al-Masdar News reports.
As pictured in the photo, at least 32 buses arrived to make the long trip through the Syrian government’s territories to northern Syria.
Following the departure of these 5,000+ people, another 10,000 militants and their family members are expected to depart from these three towns in the coming days.
Once this large evacuation is complete, the Syrian military will have full control of these three southern Damascus towns.
