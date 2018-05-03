Opposition leader meets Russian, U.S. ambassadors to Armenia
May 3, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition leader, candidate for prime minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, May 3 met Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, U.S. ambassador Richard M. Mills, head of EU delegation in the country Piotr Switalski and Georgian envoy Giorgi Saganelidze.
A massive campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday after the parliament failed to elect Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.
At the meetings, Pashinyan briefed the foreign diplomats on the agreements reached for the settlement of the current political situation in Armenia.
According to him, the sides have also discussed other issues too.
Meetings with ambassadors will continue, Pashinyan said.
The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads the street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
Russia hopes to maintain allied relations with Armenia “We continue to hope that all the processes in Armenia will remain in the constitutional and legal framework,” Peskov said.