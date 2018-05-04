U.S. says situation in Armenia is Yerevan’s internal issue
May 4, 2018 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Political processes currently underway in Armenia concern the people of Armenia and the members of parliament, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State has said, according to the Voice of America.
A campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.
The spokesperson has reportedly expressed confidence that the issue will be solved peacefully and within a constitutional framework.
As a friendly nation and partner, the U.S. has always encouraged Armenia to engage in a constructive dialogue to get out of the political deadlock, the State Department representative said.
They now urge the formation of a government “in compliance with all the rules and for the benefit of all Armenians.”
The United States is ready to work with the new government on issues of interest to both parties, the spokesperson said.
The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.
Demonstrations have been halted since Thursday after the ruling Republican party of Armenia pledged to support Pashinyan’s candidacy.
