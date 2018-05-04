Council of Europe offers expert assistance to Armenia
May 4, 2018 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland have discussed the situation in Armenia.
A campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.
The president praised the Council's role in implementation of reforms in the country.
Jagland, in turn, expressed the CoE's readiness to provide further support, including expert assistance to legislative reforms, if necessary.
The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.
Demonstrations have been halted since Thursday after the ruling Republican Party of Armenia pledged to support Pashinyan’s candidacy.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
