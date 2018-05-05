Alexis Ohanian learnt an important lesson from wife Serena Williams
May 5, 2018 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 34-year-old entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit and a self-made millionaire, has no problem admiring and learning from his wife Serena Williams, he said in an interview with the Fortune magazine.
Ohanian recounted how he and Williams balance their careers and parenthood since Alexis Olympia Jr. joined their family in September. He admitted the 23-time Grand Slam champion has put things in perspective for him.
“I’ve realized how not hard my job is. I really couldn’t imagine doing my job in front of millions of people live like Serena,” said the Armenian-American.
“Imagine giving founders advice knowing there was a real-time feed of people on Twitter watching it and saying, ‘Oh, that was some bad advice.’"
He said the cameras follow the couple during some of the most pivotal moments as new parents.
“It followed basically the entire time during my parental leave,” Ohanian said.
“Parental leave, by the way, was really, really important. In that period, I had the luxury of being able to focus on my family.”
