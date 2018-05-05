Russia’s silver Olympic medalist may represent Armenia in future
May 5, 2018 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic silver medalist, two-time world championEvgenia Medvedeva may represent Armenia in the near future, as the father of the figure skater is Armenian businessman Arman Babasyan, Allsportinfo.ru reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the platform, 18-year-old Russian figure skater will compete for the Armenian national team in order to prolong her participation in official competitions.
Also, according to the publication, the Olympic medalist will move to Canada to work with famous coach Brian Orser, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and World champion himself.
According to the media, the athlete can leave for North America after the Annual Skate Japan in June.
Medvedeva is the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, a two-time world champion (2016, 2017), a two-time European champion (2016, 2017), a two-time Grand Prix Final champion (2015, 2016), and a two-time Russian national champion (2016, 2017). Earlier in her career, she won the 2015 World Junior Championships, the 2014 Junior Grand Prix Final, and the 2015 Russian Junior Championships
