Karabakh situation remains tense for second week
May 5, 2018 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained tense for a second week in the period between April 29 and May 5.
Accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment have been observed since April 30.
To assess the situation, the OSCE Mission on May 3 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Overall, 200 ceasefire violations - 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.
The Karabakh frontline units continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus The IS has lost at least 102 fighters since the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the southern districts of Damascus.
Yerevan Wine Days to be held on May 11-12 The event was initially slated for May 4-5 but was pushed back one week in light of the current situation in Armenia.
Passenger traffic grows 10.4% in two Armenian airports 737,861 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
Alexis Ohanian learnt an important lesson from wife Serena Williams Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit and a self-made millionaire, has no problem admiring and learning from his wife Serena Williams.