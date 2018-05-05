Karabakh situation remains tense for second week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained tense for a second week in the period between April 29 and May 5.

Accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment have been observed since April 30.

To assess the situation, the OSCE Mission on May 3 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Overall, 200 ceasefire violations - 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.

The Karabakh frontline units continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.