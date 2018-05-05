Yerevan Wine Days to be held on May 11-12

PanARMENIAN.Net - This year’s Yerevan Wine Days, a two-day event that turned out to be very popular last year, will be held on may 11-12, deputy chairman of the State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan told reporters on Saturday, May 5.

The event was initially slated for May 4-5 but was pushed back one week in light of the current situation in Armenia.

Organized by Eventtoura event-service company, According to the organizers, Yerevan Wine Days seeks to give Armenian wine producers, restaurants and other companies great an opportunity to introduce their products and services to international visitors and find new partners.

The main goal of the event is to promote tourism in Armenia and to ensure the recognition and popularization of the country as a cradle of winemaking.

More than 25,000 locals and tourists visited the 2017 Yerevan Wine Days.