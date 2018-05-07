EDB issues $30 million to Ameriabank for SME financing
May 7, 2018 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eurasian Development Bank and Ameriabank CJSC have signed $30 million credit line agreement for 4 years to develop small and medium-sized business sector in Armenia, the bank said in a statement.
This project will contribute to the expansion of the banking sector and business lending as well as to the development of the real sector of economy.
Small and medium business plays a strategic role for Armenia. It ensures economic stability of the country. EDB loan facility will help SMEs to solve the problem of long-term financing required for capital investments.
Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution established by the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan in January 2006 to promote economic growth in its member states and extend trade and economic ties among them. The bank’s charter capital totals USD 7 billion. Member states are the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kirgizstan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan.
Ameriabank is first investment bank in Armenia, which has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.
Top stories
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
SOAD’s Serj Tankian not planning a concert in Armenia System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian won’t be giving a concert in Armenia within the framework of his upcoming visit to Yerevan
Blogger to speak in Canada about his illegal sentence in Azerbaijan Lapshin will be speaking about his experience in a prison in Baku and what he had to endure due to the actions of the Azerbaijani regime.
Armenia opposition leader 'not ruling out' cooperation with ruling party "Our possible cooperation will depend on the actual political situation,” Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said.
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus The IS has lost at least 102 fighters since the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the southern districts of Damascus.