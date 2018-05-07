Pashinyan: Best way for Armenia's RPA is to elect me and hope I will fail
May 7, 2018 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who drew vast crowds in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, forcing former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign, has said that he expects ruling party MPs to elect him as prime minister in a vote on Tuesday, May 8, The Financial Times reports.
Last week MPs from Sargsyan’s Republican party, which still has a majority in parliament, voted down Pashinyan’s first attempt to become prime minister in a marathon session that saw them make hints in favour of Russian intervention. Moscow, which normally views mass protests in neighbouring countries as a direct threat, has been unusually restrained and says the political crisis is a domestic Armenian issue.
Pashinyan responded by asking followers, who packed the square and surrounding cafés to watch the hearing, to shut down critical infrastructure including main roads and Yerevan’s airport. After the show of force Republicans agreed to back his candidacy.
“The best way for them is to elect me and hope I will fail,” Pashinyan said. “There are no negotiations. They just said they would vote for me.”
Pashinyan, who is trying to turn his command of the street into a mandate for governing, said he was working on a programme that parliament would have a week to consider if he became prime minister.
He said his priorities would be to break up oligarchic domination of commodity imports and to eradicate corruption “very quickly”.
Pashinyan also said he intended to leave Armenia’s pro-Russian foreign policy unchanged. Armenia is a member of Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union and its collective security bloc, while Russian troops have a base in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, and help guard its border with Turkey.
A further goal is to change the electoral code, which he says unfairly favours the Republicans, and hold early parliamentary elections. Nonetheless, “even with the current code, we will win,” Pashinyan said. “If not May 8, then after a week or a month.”
Analysts have compared the early euphoria over Pashinyan’s movement to revolutions in neighbouring Georgia, Ukraine, and even Egypt, all of which went sour after heady beginnings.
“There is no comparison because we have no geopolitical context,” Pashiyan said. “This is about the renaissance of the people.”
Top stories
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
Partner news
Latest news
No Garlic No Onions discovering Armenia’s hidden tasty corners Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.
Six early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease The brain condition is caused by parts of the brain shrinking, which prevents some areas of the brain from working properly.
Iran says Israel is unable to eliminate Assad “Our presence in Syria in the form of consultations is legal and (occurs) at the request of the Syrian government," said Beyji.
Canada post office to accept marijuana deliveries The director of strategy of the Canadian Crown said that they are known to be the best in handling controlled substances by post.