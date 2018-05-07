Armenia exports and imports grow: State Revenue Committee

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 29% in the first four months of 2018 against the same period last year, the State Revenue Committee said on Monday, May 7.

Exports to third countries expanded by AMD 53 billion, while those to the member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union grew by AMD 29 billion.

The export of copper ore, in particular, grew by 28%, that of tobacco products by 26%, 81% more energy and 15% more gold were shipped abroad in the reporting period.

The amount of taxable goods, meanwhile, grew by 13$ or AMD 35 billion in the first January-April.

According to the State Revenue Committee, an unprecedented number of cars - 17 341 units - was imported in the reporting period against the 7 230 imported in the same period last year.