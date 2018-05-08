// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Netherlands won't deport Armenian kids who went into hiding, for now

Netherlands won't deport Armenian kids who went into hiding, for now
May 8, 2018 - 12:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two children who went into hiding after facing deportation to Armenia have been given a last minute reprieve and can await the results of a new attempt to win them residency rights in the Netherlands, DutchNews.nl reports.

Howick (12) and Lily (13) should were deported on Monday, May 7 but their flight was cancelled following a last-ditch legal appeal.

In April, a court ruled Howick and Lily can be sent back to their mother’s home country, despite never having lived there and not speaking the language.

The court upheld former justice minister Klaas Dijkhoff’s decision not to give the children a residency permit on the basis of ‘temporary humanitarian grounds’, clearing the way for them to be deported.

Their mother, Armina Hambartsjumian, was deported to Armenia in August last year after sending the children to a secret address.

They were found a week later and now live with a foster family.

The children were born in Russia and have lived in the Netherlands for over nine years. However, they have not qualified for the government’s amnesty for child refugees.

Now their lawyer is attempting to win them refugee rights as independent individuals, rather than as children. The process is expected to take several months.

Photo. Phil Nijhuis
Related links:
DutchNews.nl. Deportation cancelled, Armenian children in last-ditch attempt to stay
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in SwitzerlandArmenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in Switzerland
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warnEscalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending billU.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Russia’s silver Olympic medalist may represent Armenia in future
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia first deputy defense minister resigns Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet.
Armenia Cabinet will change, prime minister says Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet.
Nikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime minister Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Aubameyang, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan might be Arsenal's future: The Sun Now the headache for the next Gunners boss is finding a place for £350,000-a-week Mesut Ozil in his starting line-up, the article says.