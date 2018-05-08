Pashinyan says talks not complete without Karabakh involvement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Negotiations surrounding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them, Armenia’s newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech before the parliament prior to his election in the post.

“I am ready to negotiate the issue with the Azerbaijani president within the framework of the OSCE Minsk-Group co-chairmanship, based on our principled position,” Pashinyan said Tuesday, May 8.

“I must stress that negotiations can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them.”

The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.