Pashinyan says talks not complete without Karabakh involvement
May 8, 2018 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Negotiations surrounding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them, Armenia’s newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech before the parliament prior to his election in the post.
“I am ready to negotiate the issue with the Azerbaijani president within the framework of the OSCE Minsk-Group co-chairmanship, based on our principled position,” Pashinyan said Tuesday, May 8.
“I must stress that negotiations can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them.”
The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
