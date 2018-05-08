Armenia first deputy defense minister resigns
May 8, 2018 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan on Tuesday, May 8 submitted his resignation.
“Due to changes in the political situation, I have decided to resign from the post of the first deputy defense minister,” Zakaryan said in a statement.
Zakaryan said he believes that the new Cabinet must be formed from the new prime minister’s team.
Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet, without providing details.
The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
