Armenia first deputy defense minister resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - First deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan on Tuesday, May 8 submitted his resignation.

“Due to changes in the political situation, I have decided to resign from the post of the first deputy defense minister,” Zakaryan said in a statement.

Zakaryan said he believes that the new Cabinet must be formed from the new prime minister’s team.

Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet, without providing details.

The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.