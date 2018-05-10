Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia has yet to discuss the issue of holding snap parliamentary elections, as do all the other political forces, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said on Thursday, May 10, according to Aysor.am.

According to Sharmazanov, the organization of elections must go in line with the Constitution.

Asked whether they are considering the issue of changing of the head of the party, Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23.