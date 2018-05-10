Heads of Armenia National Security Service, police dismissed
May 10, 2018 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vladimir Gasparyan and Georgi Kutoyan have been dismissed from the posts of the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, respectively, according to decrees signed by president Armen Sarkissian on Thursday, May 10.
As reported earlier, such a proposal was sent to Sarkissian by newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
Pashinyan is still expected to name new candidates for key posts in the country.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
