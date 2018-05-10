Heads of Armenia National Security Service, police dismissed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vladimir Gasparyan and Georgi Kutoyan have been dismissed from the posts of the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, respectively, according to decrees signed by president Armen Sarkissian on Thursday, May 10.

As reported earlier, such a proposal was sent to Sarkissian by newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

Pashinyan is still expected to name new candidates for key posts in the country.