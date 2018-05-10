Acting finance minister quits amid wave of resignations
May 10, 2018 - 18:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan resigned on Thursday, May 10 as newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to form a new government within several days.
The Armenian parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan, an opposition leader, as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
He expressed hope that the new government will continue searching for efficient solutions to make the country more prosperous and economically stable.
“I was trusted with the post of the Finance Minister which I accepted with utmost responsibility,” Aramyan said.
“Our team sought to solve a number of key problems facing our country to help it overcome the challenges with dignity.
“In this short period of time I have tried to do my best to bring positive changes in the field of public finance management for our country's future.”
Aramyan also said he will continue fulfilling the duties of Armenia’s Finance Minister until a new minister is appointed by the president.
Earlier, Ministers of Culture, Defense, Territorial Integrity, Education, Environment, Sport, as well as many deputy ministers and top officials had submitted letters of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers .
