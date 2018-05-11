Azerbaijan declares about territorial integrity in Karabakh issue, again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, May 10 declared again that "the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is not the subject of negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, has never been and will never be."

Armenia, meanwhile, backs the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in their efforts to solve the issue based on three principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination.

Newly-elected Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday unveiled a new approach in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. According to him, he is ready to negotiate with the Azerbaijani president on behalf of Armenia, while the authorities of Artsakh (Karabakh), and president Bako Sahakyan, in particular, should negotiate on behalf of Artsakh.

"Our principled position in connection with the conflict remains unchanged," he said.

"The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should be ensured completely and unconditionally, as required by the international law. Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan."