Karabakh situation relatively stable, army says
May 12, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remains relatively calm on the week of May 6-12.
According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, about 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the reporting period.
Also, some manpower and equipment movements were observed which the Defense Army has been closely following.
Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
