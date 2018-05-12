Charles Aznavour hospitalized after he fell and broke his arm
May 12, 2018 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French singer of Armenian descent Charles Aznavour has been hospitalized in the city of Nimes in the south of France after he fell and broke his arm.
The 93-year-old singer fell in his home in the municipality of Mouriès in the southeast of France, RIA Novosti reports citing BFMTV.
Aznavour has reportedly damaged the humerus, his life is out of danger.
At the end of April, Aznavour canceled his concerts in Russia due to health concerns. After that, he returned to Paris and his health was normalized.
