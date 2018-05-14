Daron Acemoglu agrees to help restore Armenia's economy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Daron Acemoglu, a U.S. based prominent Armenian economist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has agreed to help restore Armenia’s economy after the country elected a new Prime Minister following weeks of peaceful protests and a campaign civil disobedience.

According to a post on PM Nikol Pashinyan's Facebook, the two spoke on the phone on Sunday, May 13.

"[Acemoglu] said that he is ready to help Armenia in restoring and developing the economy. Mr. Acemoglu has accepted my invitation to visit Armenia,” Pashinian said.

A member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a laureate of the John Bates Clark Medal (2005), Acemoglu is among the 10 most cited economists in the world.

Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on May 8, following weeks of protests that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.

Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.