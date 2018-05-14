Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire
May 14, 2018 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) soldier, Shamkhal Petrosyan (b.1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Sunday, May 13.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
The situation on the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan remains relatively calm on the week of May 6-12.
Top stories
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Latest news
Bangladeshi citizens says got lost while violating Armenia border According to them, they were trying to reach Turkey via Iran but accidentally crossed the border to Armenia.
Satellite images allegedly show aftermath of Israeli strike on Syria The images provided by satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI) are yet to be independently verified.
Sargsyan "did not discuss state of emergency" in Armenia Petrosyan said in response to the article that Sargsyan has not discussed a possible state of emergency with any foreign leader.
EAEU expected to sign agreements with China, Iran on May 17 The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expected to sign agreement with China and Iran on May 17 in Astana, Kazakhstan.