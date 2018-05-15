Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital
PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour was discharged from hospital after he fell and broke his arm.
The 93-year-old crooner fell at home, injuring his hand, and he had to call an ambulance. His life is out of danger.
At the end of April, Aznavour canceled his concerts in Russia due to health concerns. After that, he returned to Paris and his health was normalized.
