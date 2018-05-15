Armenia PM says snap elections may be held in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, May 15 that snap parliamentary elections may be held in 2018.

“We’ll discuss [the issue], I think [they will be held] this year,” Pashinyan told reporters, according to Aysor.am.

Asked whether the National Assembly will approve the government program, Pashinyan gave a positive answer.

Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on May 8, following weeks of protests and a campaign of civil disobedience that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.

Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.

During rallies, Pashinyan demanded the resignation of ruling authorities, the election as PM of the “popular candidate” - i.e. himself - and snap parliamentary elections.