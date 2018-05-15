Armenia PM says snap elections may be held in 2018
May 15, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, May 15 that snap parliamentary elections may be held in 2018.
“We’ll discuss [the issue], I think [they will be held] this year,” Pashinyan told reporters, according to Aysor.am.
Asked whether the National Assembly will approve the government program, Pashinyan gave a positive answer.
Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on May 8, following weeks of protests and a campaign of civil disobedience that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.
Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.
During rallies, Pashinyan demanded the resignation of ruling authorities, the election as PM of the “popular candidate” - i.e. himself - and snap parliamentary elections.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan denies entry to Patriotic War veteran over Armenian surname The border service of Azerbaijan denied entry to a Russian citizen who had survived the Siege of Leningrad due to her Armenian family name.
South Damascus: Syrian forces advance into Islamic State pocket Clashes continue to rip through the Islamic State-held districts in southern Damascus as the Syrian forces score fresh advance.
Azeri foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs talk Karabakh Azerbaijan foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on May 14, Hikmet Hajiyev said.
U.S. reportedly sets up base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Iran’s Fars news agency has cited sources as saying that a new US military base is being set up in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.