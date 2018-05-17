Armenia’s Pashinyan says may meet ex-PM for Karabakh if necessary

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet former President and PM Serzh Sargsyan to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Pashinyan was asked on Thursday, May 17 whether he is going to meet Sargsyan, given that the two live next door to each other.

“We may meet only if there is need to obtain information concerning the Karabakh issue,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on Tuesday, May 8, following weeks of protests and a campaign of civil disobedience that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.

Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.