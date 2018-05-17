Armenia’s Pashinyan says may meet ex-PM for Karabakh if necessary
May 17, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet former President and PM Serzh Sargsyan to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Pashinyan was asked on Thursday, May 17 whether he is going to meet Sargsyan, given that the two live next door to each other.
“We may meet only if there is need to obtain information concerning the Karabakh issue,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on Tuesday, May 8, following weeks of protests and a campaign of civil disobedience that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.
Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia is a party to Karabakh conflict: Deputy Foreign Minister The main parties to the conflict in Karabakh are Baku and Stepanakert, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker under probe for “insulting Turkishness” In the interview he gave on May 1, 2017, Paylan spoke about the Armenian Genocide, the murder of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink.
Armenian-American Don Boyajian no longer running for Congress The municipal lawyer and resident of the village of Cambridge announced he is entering the race for State Assembly District 107
50 Israeli lawmakers support bill recognizing Armenian Genocide The bill states that the Knesset will officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and will mark it on a special day each year.