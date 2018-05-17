Turkish military establishes 12th observation post in Syria’s Idlib
May 17, 2018 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish military convoy entered the Syrian province of Idlib in order to set up the last observation point as per Astana peace talks, Al-Masdar News reports.
Up to 90 vehicles laden with Turkish servicemen reportedly set up the 12th and last observation post near Eshtabraq town of the Jisr al-Shughur area in western countryside of Idlib.
The move comes in accordance with the Astana peace talks held by the three guarantor states; Iran, Russian and Turkey in the Kazakh capital. The talks, now at its ninth round, reaffirmed commitment to maintain a ceasefire regime and four de-escalation zones established in the war-torn country based on the agreement the three states signed in May 2017.
With the twelfth post installed, the entire chunk of territories encircled by Turkish observation points is now completely sealed off to prevent any potential offensive by the Syrian forces.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s FIFA ranking unchanged at 98th spot for second month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh Vladimir Kazimirov served as a representative of the Russian president in the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement.
U.S. Congressmen urge expanded aid to Armenia, Artsakh Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) submitted powerful testimony to key House foreign aid appropriators.
Armenian Committee endorses Gavin Newsom for California Governor Earlier in 2017, Gavin Newsom enthusiastically endorsed his support for Karo Torossian in LA’s City Council District 7 race.