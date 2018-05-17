Turkish military establishes 12th observation post in Syria’s Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish military convoy entered the Syrian province of Idlib in order to set up the last observation point as per Astana peace talks, Al-Masdar News reports.

Up to 90 vehicles laden with Turkish servicemen reportedly set up the 12th and last observation post near Eshtabraq town of the Jisr al-Shughur area in western countryside of Idlib.

The move comes in accordance with the Astana peace talks held by the three guarantor states; Iran, Russian and Turkey in the Kazakh capital. The talks, now at its ninth round, reaffirmed commitment to maintain a ceasefire regime and four de-escalation zones established in the war-torn country based on the agreement the three states signed in May 2017.

With the twelfth post installed, the entire chunk of territories encircled by Turkish observation points is now completely sealed off to prevent any potential offensive by the Syrian forces.