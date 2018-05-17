Armenia’s FIFA ranking unchanged at 98th spot for second month
May 17, 2018 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have remained in the 98th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, May 17.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
The Armenian team will play friendly matches against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4, respectively.
As reported earlier, Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan has been invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by chief coach Vardan Minasyan on May 11.
