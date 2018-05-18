Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE envoy talk Karabakh settlement
May 18, 2018 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Thursday, May 17 met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk to express concern over the activation of Azerbaijan’s actions on the border and the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
The Minister stressed the importance of strictly adhering to the ceasefire to prevent provocations and moves that can destabilize the situation.
Kasprzyk, in turn, spoke about the soldier who was wounded in Azerbaijan’s crossborder fire, vowing to continue his efforts in the mediation mission.
At the meeting, Tonoyan also briefed the envoy on the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, as well as the frequency and nature of ceasefire violations.
The sides later discussed issues of cooperation between the ministry and Kasprzyk’s office.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said in a statement on Tuesday that they expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.
