Karabakh joins Night of Museums with exhibition of rugs
May 18, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, May 18 visited the State Museum of History to attend the opening of an exhibition of Artsakh carpets on the International Day of Museums.
Sahakyan stressed the significance of such events from cultural and scientific-educational perspectives, as well as from the viewpoint of preservation and presentation of national traditions.
Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Sergey Shahverdyan and other officials also participated in the event.
More than 100 museums across Artsakh and Armenia have joined the Long Night of Museums.
