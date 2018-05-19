Karabakh president, Armenia defense chief talk army building process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on Friday, May 18 to discuss army-building processes in Karabakh.

President Sahakyan congratulated Tonoyan on his appointment in such a responsible position, wishing him efficient work.

Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the defense sector were on the agenda of the meeting which was also attended by Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.

Earlier, Tonoyan and Mnatsakanyan had a meeting of their own during which the latter briefed the Armenian defense chief on the situation on the contact line with Karabakh.