Syrian military to resume attack in Damascus as ceasefire expires
May 21, 2018 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 48 hour ceasefire between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamic State (IS) forces in southern Damascus is set to expire at noon (Damascus Time) on Monday, May 21.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian military will resume their assault on the Yarmouk Camp, Hajar Al-Aswad, and Al-Tadamon if the remaining IS terrorists do not surrender their positions.
A large number of IS terrorists have already been transported from southern Damascus to the Badiya Al-Sham area in eastern Syria; however, several militants are refusing to leave.
Most of the 30 buses that left the Yarmouk Camp last night were filled with the family members of the Islamic State fighters in southern Damascus; they will be taken to the western part of the Badiya Al-Sham region.
