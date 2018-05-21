Syrian army 'in full control of Damascus' for first time since 2011
May 21, 2018 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is in full control of Damascus city and its countryside for the first time since the advent of the conflict, Al-Masdar News reports.
The so-called Islamic State (IS) has abandoned all of their positions in southern Damascus in exchange for transportation to the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Syria.
Meanwhile, their family members were transported to the Idlib Governorate after the Syrian military secured a deal with the rebels to move these people to the province.
The Syrian military now has to cleare all of the buildings that were used by the Islamic State during their three year long reign.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. and Israel should recognize the Armenian Genocide: Bloomberg almost 30 countries have now officially classified the mass murder of Armenians as “Genocide.” Israel and the U.S. are not among them.
A lot of French-Armenians want to return to homeland: Ambassador Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said: “People are waiting for changes as a positive atmosphere is observed in the country."
Hitler reportedly did die in the Berlin bunker in 1945 A team of French pathologists were recently allowed to study a set of teeth kept in Moscow since the end of the war.
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.