Yerevan among most popular cities for Russian travelers this summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is among the 5 most popular destinations for summer holidays among Russian tourists in the CIS space.

The rating by tourist service Tvil.ru is compiled from the analysis of requests and reservations for the period between June 1 and August 31, 2018.

Accordingly, Yerevan turned out to be one of the leaders in terms of cultural trips in the CIS among Russian tourists in the reporting period, with Astana (Kazakhstan), Minsk (Belarus), Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) also making it to the top 5.

According to the analysis, tourists book summer trips to Yerevan for an average of 4.5 nights and spend 2500 rubles (apx. $41) per day.

The results of the survey further reveal that Yerevan attracts travelers with architecture and gastronomy, daily tours and museums.

Yerevan is this year celebrating the 2800th anniversary of its foundation. Events marking the capital's birthday have been organized in the various parts of the world, with many more to follow in the upcoming months.