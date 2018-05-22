// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Over 100 Turkish military officers given life sentence over failed coup

Over 100 Turkish military officers given life sentence over failed coup
May 22, 2018 - 11:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 106 military personnel were given aggravated life sentences for "attempting to organize a coup" in which 250 people were killed in Turkey on July 15, 2016, Al-Masdar News reports.

Investigations made by Turkish authorities claimed that the coup attempt was carried out by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which used infiltrators in the military to seize power.

Izmir was one of the critical locations, serving as “a base for logistics” for coup plotters, according to prosecutors who say that putschists coordinated travel of military units to other cities from military bases in the city.

Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city on the Aegean coast is home to several key military bases, including Çiğli, the air base where a team of putschists assigned to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gathered.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Over 100 Turkish military officers sentenced to life in prison over 2016 coup attempt
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
How Armenian family - 2nd richest in Argentina - handles succession Bloomberg has prepared a feature about how the Eurnekian family whose business expanded from to Europe and is eyeing India and Africa.
VivaCell-MTS announces Honor 10 preorders The full screen Honor 10 has a built-in AI assistant, features a 16+24MP back facing camera and a 24MP front facing camera.
Armenian dance flash mob to be held near Embassy in Moscow A dance flash mob titled "Ari Pari Qochari" (Come Dance Kochari) will be held in Moscow near the Armenian Embassy in Russia May 26.
Australia's Ryde City Council supports Artsakh's independence Australia's Ryde City Council unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.